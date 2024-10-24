Sheffield Eagles boss Mark Aston given lengthy coaching ban

Following a Rugby Football League compliance investigation, an independent Operational Rules Tribunal was convened on October 17 to consider alleged breaches in March 2024 by Mark Aston and Mick Heys, who were respectively head coach and head physiotherapist at Sheffield Eagles.

The alleged breaches concerned the appearance of Matty Marsh for the Eagles in their Betfred Challenge Cup tie at Wigan Warriors on March 22, 13 days after he had suffered a head injury during a Betfred Championship fixture against Swinton Lions, and without having received the necessary medical clearance to return.

The ORT’s decision was conveyed to Mark Aston, Mick Heys and Sheffield Eagles on October 22, as follows: Mark Aston has been suspended for 18 months, from coaching in Rugby League or holding any senior position within the sport which might involve any influence over team selection, until April 30, 2026;

Mick Heys has also been suspended for 18 months, from holding a medical position in Rugby League – but six months of his sentence has been suspended for 12 months, in recognition that he “admitted his conduct at the outset” and “has apologised and expressed significant remorse” – meaning his suspension runs until October 31, 2025;

Sheffield Eagles were a party to the Tribunal and the RFL expects to reach an Agreed Decision with the Club pursuant to Operational Rules and pending the outcome of any appeal process which is likely to involve a considerable fine and a monitoring, improvement and educational plan.

In imposing the sentences HHJ C Batty, the Tribunal Chair, wrote: “These are very serious breaches of the Operational Rules designed to protect the welfare of those who play the game. For the reasons set out above the penalties for those who breach these rules must be significant.”

Judge Batty’s remarks also include the following passage: “Head contact has become a serious issue in professional rugby in both codes of the game. Both codes have recognised the need to implement rule changes, safety procedures and medical protocols in order to lessen the incidence of head contact and the impact of it upon those who play. The processes adopted are the result of detailed research and consultation with many medical experts. They are accepted to be the minimum standard to ensure the safety of those who play the game.

“The rules are detailed and specific and most of all are to be rigidly observed. The RFL has a responsibility to ensure that those who play, coach, manage and run the teams in the game and those who provide medical assistance within the game abide by those rules. As stated above they are a minimum standard in respect of player welfare.

“The GRTP [Graduated Return to Play protocol] is a policy that was deliberately designed to be overseen by a doctor or appropriately qualified healthcare equivalent. Only those deemed qualified are permitted to make a final assessment as to the fitness and therefore availability of a player subject to the process. The consequences of a player returning to contact without the appropriate assessment could increase the risk of long term cognitive or neurological disorders.

“As the RFL rightly describes it in their skeleton the GRTP is a safeguard in the Medical Standards which form an important part of the Operational Rules and it should be strictly adhered to. Player welfare is and should be paramount. Those who fail to comply with the rules must be brought to account.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast