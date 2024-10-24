Ex-Castleford Tigers, Wakefield Trinity, Hull FC and Bradford Bulls centre Joe Arundel finds new club

FORMER Castleford, Wakefield, Hull FC and Bradford centre Joe Arundel has found a new club.

The 33-year-old has put pen to paper on a deal with Championship side Batley Bulldogs for 2025.

Bulldogs’ head coach Mark Moxon had this to say on the signing of Arundel: “Joe has lots of experience playing at a high level and we are hoping he can bring all that experience and knowledge into our group.

“Having had a season interrupted by injury at Bradford last year, Joe is hoping to spend as much time on the field as possible and get back to enjoying his rugby.

“That is something that I feel we can help him achieve and in return hope he brings some of that Super League quality that he has shown throughout his career.”

