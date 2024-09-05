Sheffield Eagles provide update on RFL investigation involving Mark Aston

SHEFFIELD EAGLES, their coach Mark Aston and their physio Mick Heys will face an operational rules tribunal next month.

Aston and Heys have been suspended by the Championship club since an RFL investigation was launched in July into a medical compliance matter.

The three parties attended a directions hearing on August 21, at which it was acknowledged that detailed production of documents as well as preparing witness statement evidence were needed.

A final hearing for the tribunal has now been set for Thursday, October 17.

Sheffield’s board of directors said in a statement that all parties are continuing to work co-operatively with the RFL ahead of the tribunal, and that they are continuing to support Aston and Heys through their club chaplain.

“Whilst the board understands that there is significant interest in the case from its stakeholders, especially from its loyal supporters who would like to gain a fuller understanding of the situation, the board asks for understanding that in order to protect the interests of all those involved in the tribunal, it will not make a further statement on this matter until after the results of the operational rules tribunal are known,” they added.

Assistants Keith Senior and Simon Brown have been in charge since Aston was stood down and are expected to remain so for the rest of the season, with Sheffield battling to hold on to a play-off place.

Aston has led the Eagles for 25 years and also had a lengthy playing career with the club which included a starring role in their famous 1998 Challenge Cup triumph.

He and Heys have both been invited to attend Sheffield’s 40th anniversary dinner tonight (Thursday, September 5) to celebrate their contributions to the club.

