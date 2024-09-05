Wakefield Trinity make ‘wonderful’ gesture to struggling Whitehaven ahead of Championship clash

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have committed all future ticket sales for Sunday’s home Championship game to financially stricken Whitehaven.

Tickets for the game at the DIY Kitchens Stadium have been reduced to £10, with all the money to go to the Cumbrian side.

Whitehaven have been in financial difficulties for some time and last month CEO Les Messenger said that they are in “dire straights” with their future at risk.

In recent weeks, former directors have returned to and then resigned from the board, head coach Jonty Gorley has quit and been replaced by Kyle Amor, and their players threatened to go on strike.

On the field they are battling to avoid relegation to League One, currently sitting in the relegation play-off place with three games remaining including this weekend’s trip to the league leaders.

Wakefield owner Matt Ellis said: “We would like to rally all rugby fans within the local area and further to help in supporting Whitehaven in their current climate.

“The tickets sales from tonight (Wednesday) onwards will be donated to the club as a gesture of goodwill and support from our club to theirs.

“We were extremely honoured and impressed with the level of hospitality that we received when we travelled up to Cumbria earlier this season and following on from the news around the problems the club were going through we wanted to give back and help where we could.

“Here at Wakefield our fans have been absolutely incredible all year round in supporting our team and I’d like to encourage anyone that has not already bought a ticket to please buy one and come along on Sunday, not only to support our team but help keep one of the historic Rugby League clubs alive.”

Whitehaven coach Amor, a former Wakefield player, said: “I want to say a massive thank you to Matt Ellis and everybody associated with Wakefield Trinity for their wonderful and generous offer to help out Whitehaven in this very difficult time for the club.

“Whitehaven fans, take Matt’s offer and let’s get as many people down to Wakefield as we can.

“For Wakefield supporters, I absolutely loved my time there and playing in front of so many of you. Do see your heroes displaying the League Leaders’ Shield that they so thoroughly deserve and really help us out at Whitehaven.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast