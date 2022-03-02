Sheffield Eagles suffer further delay to opening new stadium

Sheffield Eagles have announced that the opening of their new stadium has been delayed.

The Championship club initially hoped to move into their new Community Stadium, at the Olympic Legacy Park, for the start of the season.

This was then delayed until April with the first match at the ground expected to be on Good Friday (15 April) for the visit of London Broncos.

However, the club say this has been further delayed “due to unforeseen circumstances”, with a new target completion date of 15 April meaning that it will not ready until they play Widnes Vikings on 23 May.

Stadium owners Scarborough Group International said: “Our construction team has made a significant amount of progress on site, having overcome the challenges associated with Brexit and the pandemic.

“However, recent adverse weather conditions, including high winds and freezing temperatures, has impacted the progression of certain elements.

“We understand the disappointment and frustration this delay is likely to cause and continue to work closely with our principal contractor, GMI Construction Group PLC to ensure the Community Stadium is completed as soon as possible.”

Sheffield have played all of their matches so far this season away from home as they wait for the ground, being built on the site they played at on a temporary ground between 2018 and 2020, is completed, and last season they played in Doncaster.

The club say that information on the London Broncos fixture, and another home game against Newcastle Thunder on 22 April which will also need to be rearranged, will follow shortly.