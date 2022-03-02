Willie Poching provides update on new Wakefield Trinity injuries

Wakefield Trinity boss Willie Poching has provided the latest on Tom Lineham, Corey Hall and Thomas Minns as they face a shortage of threequarters for the visit of Leeds Rhinos.

Lineham picked up a knee injury in last week’s defeat to St Helens and is set for a significant spell on the sidelines, while Hall suffered concussion and Minns has a hand injury.

“He’s going to be a little while,” said Poching of winger Lineham. “How long and the exact timeframe, we can’t be sure.

“He’s got a scan tomorrow and we’ll have a bit more detail then. But he won’t be back for a little bit.”

On centres Hall and Minns, Poching added: “Corey got a concussion in almost the last tackle of the game, trying to get his head in front of big (Alex) Walmsley which knocked him out.

“He wasn’t in a good way after the game. He’s got to serve his time out.

“Thomas Minns has got a hand injury, which fortunately won’t need operating, he’s all bandaged up and we’ll just wait to see how long that takes to heal.

“Three or four weeks we’re hoping, fingers crossed.”

It means Trinity are very light in the backline with back-row James Batchelor potentially set to feature at centre again, while Jack Croft could make his return after nine months out through injury and young winger Lewis Murphy has also been drafted into the squad.

“It’s not ideal but when you’re getting these spanners thrown at you, it’s how you cope with it,” said Poching.

“My approach to it is ‘next man up’ We’ve got full faith in whoever steps into the fold and puts the jersey on.”

Mason Lino and Kelepi Tanginoa are in contention to face Leeds after playing for the Reserves last week, but Liam Hood (shoulder) and Lee Gaskell (elbow) both remain a couple of weeks away from a return.