Sheffield re-sign former fan favourite

Sheffield Eagles have confirmed the re-signing of free-scoring winger Rob Worrincy.

The 34-year-old, widely regarded as one of the most exciting players in the Championship over the past 15 years, returns to the club for a third spell after two years with Dewsbury.

He spent four seasons with the Eagles before joining Halifax in 2009, before returning in 2015.

He departed after another two years, returning to Halifax, before heading to Dewsbury.

In total he has scored 85 tries for the Eagles in 133 games.

“I am really pleased,” he said.

“I have made friends for life here and it’s another opportunity to come and play some football with the Eagles and hopefully have a successful year.

“I have come from Dewsbury where they have had their own troubles.

“Coming back here to Sheffield, with the aspirations they have, is something I couldn’t really pass on.

“I am coming to the twilight of my career but I still have something to offer and I feel here at the Eagles, it’s an opportunity for me to contribute to hopefully another successful season.”

The club has also confirmed the signing of Connor Bower from Doncaster.

The centre scored 14 tries in 28 games for the club last season.