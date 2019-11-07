Ben Barba is back in Rugby League

Ben Barba is set to return to rugby league.

The former St Helens star will play for the first time in over 12 months when he plays for Mackay in the Kanaka Proud Cup, according to Fox Sports.

Barba, who won the Man of Steel in 2018, was sacked by North Queensland Cowboys before playing a game for them following allegations of violence in a casino on Australia day.

However, Cup organised Marion Healy told Fox Sports: “The Kanaka Proud Cup is not an NRL sanctioned event, therefore Ben is free to play.

“Ben is representing his grandmother’s family, it is an event based on our community and our shared history of being blackbirded South Sea islanders in the area.”

Barba was a revelation in his spell with St Helens, but his career has been tarnished by off-field issues.