Challenge Cup preview as Featherstone Rovers play in and host different ties

Featherstone Rovers will both play in and host a Challenge Cup sixth-round tie on Saturday.

For while Brian McDermott’s side are in France facing 2018 winners Catalans Dragons (2.30pm GMT, 3.30pm local time), their much-used Millennium Stadium will stage Sheffield Eagles’ meeting with Hull (2pm).

With their new Olympic Legacy Park home still not complete – they are set to play their first game there against Widnes Vikings on Monday, May 23 – Sheffield are currently playing all their Championship matches away.

And their two Challenge Cup victories, over Hunslet Club Parkside and North Wales Crusaders, have both come on the road.

Being drawn at home against Hull, who lifted the Cup in both 2016 and 2017, meant they had to act fast to find a suitable venue.

The Black and Whites beat Featherstone 34-14 at the Millennium Stadium at the same stage of last year’s competition.

Their neighbours Hull KR host Leigh Centurions on Saturday (3pm) in what will be the fourth Cup meeting of the pair in six years.

The Robins have won each of the previous three.

The Sportsman website will stream Whitehaven’s clash with holders St Helens on Saturday (2pm) while the BBC will screen Barrow’s match against Huddersfield Giants on Sunday (4.30pm).

There are three all-Super League ties.

Wigan Warriors take on Salford Red Devils in front of the Premier Sports cameras at the DW Stadium on Friday (7.35pm).

The satellite channel, which has won acclaim for its coverage of the Championship this year, will also screen the showdown of 2019 winners Warrington Wolves and Wakefield Trinity at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Sunday (2pm).

Meanwhile on Saturday (4.30pm), the BBC will be at Headingley for the Yorkshire derby between Leeds Rhinos, who lifted the silverware for the third time in seven years in 2020, and last season’s beaten finalists Castleford Tigers.

Sixth round schedule:

Friday: Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils (7.35pm, Premier Sports).

Saturday: Sheffield Eagles v Hull (at the Millennium Stadium, Featherstone, 2pm), Whitehaven v St Helens (2pm, The Sportsman), Catalans Dragons v Featherstone Rovers (2.30pm GMT, 3.30pm local time), Hull KR v Leigh Centurions (3pm), Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers (4.30pm, BBC).

Sunday: Warrington Wolves v Wakefield Trinity (2pm, Premier Sports), Barrow Raiders v Huddersfield Giants, 4.30pm, BBC).

