Renowned sculptor appointed to create Welsh statue of Rugby League icons

Sculptor Steve Winterburn has been commissioned to create a statue of three iconic Rugby League players in the Tiger Bay are of Cardiff.

The statue of Billy Boston, Clive Sullivan and Gus Risman, who were all from Butetown and the old Tiger Bay area, was the subject of a fundraising campaign led by South Wales businessman Sir Stanley Thomas OBE.

Said Sir Stanley: “I made a commitment two years ago to achieve our fundraising target and commission the statue within two years. Despite Covid drastically impacting on our fundraising efforts, what we have achieved is remarkable.

“I would like to thank Vaughan Gething MS, the Welsh Government and Cardiff Council leader Huw Thomas, as well as Gaynor Legall, the chair of the Heritage and Cultural Exchange, Gareth Kear, head of the Welsh Rugby League, our committee and advisers and, of course, the public who have donated to the cause.”

Winterburn, of Yorkshire Fine Arts, has already immortalised Billy Boston in a statue in Wigan and created the iconic Rugby League ‘Heroes’ statue at Wembley Stadium.

Boston (pictured), along with Sullivan and Risman, were hailed as trailblazers when they moved north, overcoming prejudice to become stars not only in their new adopted communities but also in the Great Britain teams they represented.

“They brought honour to themselves, their families, the game and the communities where they were brought up,” said Cllr Thomas, “and this statue will be a fitting tribute to these heroes. We are examining the most suitable place in Cardiff Bay to site it when it is completed.”

Vaughan Gething, the Senedd member whose constituency includes Cardiff Bay, said: “It has taken Wales a long time to honour some of these sporting heroes and I believe this statue will leave a long-lasting legacy where the greatness of these players is recorded for future generations.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.