Shock club emerges as leading favourite to sign England and Newcastle Knights star Dom Young

ENGLAND international and Newcastle Knights flyer Dom Young has been attracting the attention of yet another club as, out of nowhere, the Sydney Roosters have now expressed their interest.

The club has been attempting to woo the former Huddersfield Giants man following a stellar 2022 NRL season and Rugby League World Cup but has faced stern rivalry from the Dolphins, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Canterbury Bulldogs and the Gold Coast Titans.

However, Young, according to the Daily Telegraph, had dinner at Sydney supremo Trent Robinson’s house during the week as the Roosters look to lure one of the hottest talents in the game.

Young’s agent, Mario Tartak, has revealed that his client wants a deal being sorted before the start of the 2023 NRL season.

“He has a big call to make,” Tartak said. “And he wants it done before the start of the season.

“He’s enjoyed playing his football in Newcastle but there’s a lot of interest and great opportunities that he needs to consider.”

It remains to be seen where Young’s future lies beyond 2023, but it will be interesting to see if Young can continue where he left off in 2022.