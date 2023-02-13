York Knights make big statement with comfortable win over Bradford Bulls

YORK KNIGHTS have made a big statement with a comfortable win over the Bradford Bulls at the LNER Community Stadium tonight.
Bradford started the brighter of the two sides with winger David Foggin-Johnston unlucky to have a try ruled out early on, whilst York star Matty Marsh left the field with an arm injury.
However, Bulls winger Foggin-Johnston did get his try on 20 minutes, finishing superbly from a pinpoint Dec Patton chip, though Patton couldn’t convert.
York hit back moments later, Will Jubb darting over from dummy-half with James Glover converting for a 6-4 lead.
The topsy turvy nature of the first-half continued as Bradford hit the lead once more on the half-hour through a strong Bodene Thompson effort.
The Knights retook the lead three minutes later, Jon Luke Kirby powering over from close range before Ronan Michael made it 18-10 at the break, finishing off a lovely Liam Harris grubber.
Three quickfire York penalties after the break handed the hosts a 24-10 lead with Glover ticking over the scoreboard.
Glover again added a penalty on the 70th minute as York remained utterly professional before Australian Josh Daley notched his first try for his new club with just six minutes to go.
Converted by Glover, York led 32-10, but Bradford had the last word through Jordan Lilley as the Knights registered an excellent 32-16 win over their Super League promotion rivals.
York City Knights
2 Joe Brown
5 AJ Towse
28 Levi Edwards
3 James Glover
15 Myles Harrison
1 Matty Marsh
7 Liam Harris
16 Bailey Antrobus
9 Will Jubb
10 Conor Fitzsimmons
4 Jesse Dee
12 Danny Kirmond
13 Jordan Thompson
Substitutes
8 Jon Luke Kirby
17 Ronan Michael
19 Josh Daley
20 Jack Teanby
Tries: Jubb, Kirby, Michael, Daley
Goals: Glover 8/8
Bradford Bulls
1 Tom Holmes
2 Ben Blackmore
3 Joe Arundel
4 Kieran Gill
5 David Foggin-Johnston
7 Jordan Lilley
6 Dec Patton
8 Michael Lawrence
9 George Flanagan Snr
16 Brad Foster
11 Brad England
15 AJ Wallace
13 Bodene Thompson
Substitutes
8 Jordan Baldwinson
12 Chester Butler
22 George Roby
21 Fenton Rogers
Tries: Foggin-Johnston, Thompson, Lilley
Goals: Patton 2/3