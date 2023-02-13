York Knights make big statement with comfortable win over Bradford Bulls

YORK KNIGHTS have made a big statement with a comfortable win over the Bradford Bulls at the LNER Community Stadium tonight.

Bradford started the brighter of the two sides with winger David Foggin-Johnston unlucky to have a try ruled out early on, whilst York star Matty Marsh left the field with an arm injury.

However, Bulls winger Foggin-Johnston did get his try on 20 minutes, finishing superbly from a pinpoint Dec Patton chip, though Patton couldn’t convert.

York hit back moments later, Will Jubb darting over from dummy-half with James Glover converting for a 6-4 lead.

The topsy turvy nature of the first-half continued as Bradford hit the lead once more on the half-hour through a strong Bodene Thompson effort.

The Knights retook the lead three minutes later, Jon Luke Kirby powering over from close range before Ronan Michael made it 18-10 at the break, finishing off a lovely Liam Harris grubber.

Three quickfire York penalties after the break handed the hosts a 24-10 lead with Glover ticking over the scoreboard.

Glover again added a penalty on the 70th minute as York remained utterly professional before Australian Josh Daley notched his first try for his new club with just six minutes to go.

Converted by Glover, York led 32-10, but Bradford had the last word through Jordan Lilley as the Knights registered an excellent 32-16 win over their Super League promotion rivals.

York City Knights

2 Joe Brown

5 AJ Towse

28 Levi Edwards

3 James Glover

15 Myles Harrison

1 Matty Marsh

7 Liam Harris

16 Bailey Antrobus

9 Will Jubb

10 Conor Fitzsimmons

4 Jesse Dee

12 Danny Kirmond

13 Jordan Thompson

Substitutes

8 Jon Luke Kirby

17 Ronan Michael

19 Josh Daley

20 Jack Teanby

Tries: Jubb, Kirby, Michael, Daley

Goals: Glover 8/8

Bradford Bulls

1 Tom Holmes

2 Ben Blackmore

3 Joe Arundel

4 Kieran Gill

5 David Foggin-Johnston

7 Jordan Lilley

6 Dec Patton

8 Michael Lawrence

9 George Flanagan Snr

16 Brad Foster

11 Brad England

15 AJ Wallace

13 Bodene Thompson

Substitutes

8 Jordan Baldwinson

12 Chester Butler

22 George Roby

21 Fenton Rogers

Tries: Foggin-Johnston, Thompson, Lilley

Goals: Patton 2/3