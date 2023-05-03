Sione Mata’utia concussion latest as Paul Wellens gives injury update on Mark Percival and Matty Lees

ST HELENS head coach Paul Wellens has given the latest on three important Saints players ahead of the club’s clash with Catalans Dragons on Friday night.

One of those is Sione Mata’utia, who suffered a concussion earlier on in the season, but Wellens has given encouraging news on the Saints forward.

“He has got another appointment that he needs to follow up on so then it will be guided by that appointment as to where we are at with Sione,” Wellens said.

“We can’t really give a definite time frame as yet, once he has that appointment there will be a bit more clarity.

“He is improving though and improving well, he’s back on the training field and reintegrating a bit more into the squad.

“He’s not done any contact work as of yet as you can imagine but we will be patient and we will do what’s right by Sione.

“What we have to do in situations like this is to take the advice of professionals and be guided by Sione’s symptoms.”

Meanwhile, Mark Percival is set to be out for over a month in a blow for the reigning champions.

“Mark Percival had a hamstring strain which means he is going to be about for five to six weeks but with that, we’ve also taken the opportunity to have his knee cleaned out as well.

“He was struggling with his knee a little bit so it has given us the opportunity to do both. Mark’s continuing now with his rehab and he is still looking at that five to six week mark from when he injured it.

“The sooner we can get a player of Mark Percival’s calibre back on the field the better, but he’s with the physios.

Meanwhile, Wellens is hopeful of having Matty Lees out there following a superb start to the season.

“Matty Lees is a player who has been fantastic, he is a bit banged up and hasn’t really trained with the squad since Warrington last week.

“We will name him in the 21 and give him every opportunity to play.”