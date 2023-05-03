St Helens set to welcome back three stars for Super League clash at Catalans Dragons

ST HELENS are set to welcome back three stars for their Super League clash with Catalans Dragons on Friday night.

Saints have been cut to ribbons in recent weeks with a number of stars missing out on the big win over Warrington Wolves as well as England’s mid-season international with Tonga.

But, head coach Paul Wellens will be able to welcome back three of his key players.

“We are hopeful to have a few players coming back. Alex Walmlsey will be back as will Curtis Sironen and Tommy Makinson who will come back into the reckoning. It’s great for us to have three players of that calibre coming back in the squad,” Wellens said.

“They have to tick off things with the physios but we are hopeful those three will be involved this weekend.

“We are hopeful Lewis Dodd will play and he will be back fit and raring to go.”