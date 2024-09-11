Sione Mata’utia explains ‘hard decision’ to leave St Helens

ST HELENS forward Sione Mata’utia will leave the club at the end of the season and return to Australia.

Mata’utia has spent four seasons with Saints, winning two Super League Grand Finals plus the World Club Challenge last year.

Saints had the option to extend his contract by another season beyond the end of this one, but have agreed to his request to leave.

His loss is a significant setback, for both his quality and his versatility having featured at both prop and centre as well as his customary back-row position this year.

The 28-year-old, a former Australia and Samoa international, said his decision was a family one as he revealed he was even contemplating retirement.

Mata’utia said: “It’s tough, I’m just trying to put everyone in the forefront of my mind when I made this decision and you know I’d love to (stay) for another ten years here, but I have got a family as well.

“I’ve got a beautiful wife who looks after our kids when I’m always away, she takes all the wins and losses with me, as well as looking after our kids at home.

“It’s a big decision and I’m thankful to the club that they have given me a lot of time, but I’ve got to think about my family first.

“They’re my whole life and we’re going home which is exciting and scary. I don’t know what’s going to happen going over there, I might even be potentially retiring.

“It’s a hard decision because of the connection now that I have with St Helens, the players, the time I’ve been here, and what we’ve accomplished.

“I’ve been here four years now and the things I’ve done here in four years I’ve not done in my whole career, even in Australia.

“I would have loved to have continued here, but then I’ve got to think about my wife and my kids and they’ve been over here with me as well, supporting me.”

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens added “Sione is a wonderful person and a brilliant player.

“He has added a lot to our team since he first came to join us and we will miss him not only on the field, but off it too.”

