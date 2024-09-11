Huddersfield Giants sign NRL hooker

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have announced the signing of Canberra Raiders hooker Zac Woolford on a one-year contract.

The son of former Huddersfield head coach Simon Woolford has made 39 appearances with the Raiders.

His signing for 2025 comes with current first-choice hooker Adam Milner expected to depart at the end of this season.

“I can’t wait to get over there and get started,” said Zac Woolford, who is 28 and played just once in the NRL this year.

“I’m following in the footsteps here in Canberra of my dad and now moving on to a club he’s previously been involved in, and he’s really happy for me.”

Woolford is the first addition announced by Huddersfield since Luke Robinson was given the role of head coach on a permanent basis.

“It’s been no secret that the club have been looking for a hooker and we think he ticks all the right boxes,” said Robinson.

“He’s a big boy that likes defending and he’s got great service. He’s also got great deception, he’s a crafty hooker which we think will enhance our attack no end.

“One of the most important things is that we feel like he’s at a really good age, he’s got a lot of NRL experience behind him but his best years are in front of him still.

“We feel like him coming in the pomp of his career can be really beneficial experience that will not only aid us on the field but can be a big part of our leadership group off it as well, so exiting both for him and for us.”

