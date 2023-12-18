Siua Taukeiaho could still leave Catalans Dragons after surgery

CATALANS may yet wave goodbye to Siua Taukeiaho after the prop had foot surgery last week.

Taukeiaho was set to join NRL side Canterbury Bulldogs after securing a provisional release mid-way through his two-year contract in Perpignan.

But he failed a medical because of the injury that blighted his first season with the Dragons and the club will now monitor his recovery closely.

Taukeiaho’s family has remained in Australia at this stage and Catalans are preparing for the possibility of him leaving to re-join them if he can find a new deal down under and his contractual position is resolved.

Dragons president Bernard Guasch is sympathetic to the player’s position and he told Perpignan’s L’Indépendant newspaper: “We are going to discuss the situation with him and have clean and intelligent conversations to discuss his sporting future.

“We understand that the situation is very difficult for the player, who is far from his family and obliged to have an operation and to get treatment in France.”

Head coach Steve McNamara added: “Our medical staff and specialists in France are all across it and we’re doing what we feel is best for Siua and the Dragons at this stage.”

The possibility of a player-exchange with an NRL side seems likely once Taukeiaho regains fitness, although the player could also resume duties with the Dragons if a deal cannot be found.

Taukeiaho completes their list of quota players, but Catalans had intended to add another signing from down under for 2024, with McNamara seeking a pacy outside back, until his surprise return.

Meanwhile, McNamara has been pleased to see an “instant bond” formed between his new recruits and the existing playing group after three weeks of training.

“It was nice to see on day one of training that the players had already got to know each other and the new playing group has started off in the best possible way,” he said.

“Even before training started I know players were introducing the new recruits to the area and helping with little things like setting up their Wifi and showing them around.

“Obviously the club’s welfare officer sorts out the important things but it’s good to see the players helping with the details.

“The new players came in fresh; they are all at different stages of their careers, but there’s a sense of excitement at this new challenge in a new country and a new competition.”

