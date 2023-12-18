Adam Clune keen to live up to high hopes at Huddersfield Giants

HUDDERSFIELD have high hopes of their new scrum-half Adam Clune – and the Aussie incomer is keen to live up to them.

The 28-year-old is in the country and adapting to the West Yorkshire cold as he starts a three-year contract.

Clune has moved from Newcastle Knights, for whom he made four appearances this year to go with 15 for the Reserves in the New South Wales Cup.

He’s totted up 47 NRL appearances in all – 25 over two seasons with St George Illawarra Dragons and the last after his Newcastle switch ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Now Clune want to kick on in Super League, and help Ian Watson’s side push for a play-off berth after last year’s ninth-place finish.

“I’ve been preparing for this for a while now, just waiting for the opportunity to come over,” he said.

“Now I’m here and I’m feeling great, other than not being able to feel my own hands!

“Being a part of the group on the field and seeing the town is what it’s all about.”

Clune, handed squad number seven as he prepares to compete with Tui Lolohea, Oliver Russell and up-and-coming rookie Kieran Rush for a regular berth, continued: “For me, it’s really important to get in among the group as quickly as I can, start to meet people and build relationships, in and out of the club.

“I went to a squad launch event in the town and it was great to have a night to get with the fans, to get into the community with the lads and the staff.

“Showing myself to people is massively important to me, not just as a player but as a person.”

Watson said: “We were delighted to get Adam to the Giants against a lot of competition.

“He is at a stage where he is coming in to his prime and I believe he has his best years in front of him.

“His desire and willingness to lead the team shone through while talking to him.

“Adam is the kind of organisational playmaker we sorely missed last year and will now complement our team perfectly.”

Former Huddersfield forward Nathan Mason, who left the club at the end of the season, has joined the Corrimal Cougars, who play in the Illawarra Rugby League in Australia.

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.