Six Hull new boys named, Leeds without key prop

Hull FC could hand six of their new signings starts in the club’s Super League opener with Leeds.

Manu Ma’u, Mahe Fonua, Josh Jones, Ligi Sao, Adam Swift and Jordan Johnstone could all feature at Headingley after being named in Lee Radford’s 21-man squad.

Captain Danny Houghton misses out through a thumb injury.

Meanwhile, Leeds are without Ava Seumanufagai for the clash.

The prop is absent from the Rhinos’ 21-man squad, with Tom Holroyd named.

Kruise Leeming, as expected also misses out, but Luke Gale, Matt Prior and Alex Mellor are all in line to feature.

Hull: Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Swift, Connor, Sneyd, Sata, Jones, Ma’u, Sao, Kelly, Johnstone, Fash, Lane, Bowden, Savelio, Fonua, Ellis, Naulago.

Rhions: Walker, Newman, Hurrell, Handley, Lui, Gale, Prior, Mellor, Martin, Ward, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Myler, Cuthbertson, Oledzki, Evans, Smith, McLelland, Briscoe, Donaldson, Holroyd.