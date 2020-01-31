London complete deal for Australian prop

London Broncos have completed the signing of Mitch Allgood.

The Australian forward, who spent three years in Super League with Hull KR and Wakefield between 2015-2017, joins the club from St George Illawarra.

“It has taken a while to get everything done for me to get over here to be honest,” Allgood said.

“Now that it is all done I can’t wait to get training with the team. I was very excited at the prospect of coming back to the UK and especially having the chance to play here at the Broncos. The way things ended here last time I felt I wanted to come back as I still had things I wanted to do.”

“I really have to thank Graeme (Taylor), my agent, for all his hard work in making this happen and as far as the fans go I cant wait to get out playing in front of them. I need to let them know that there will be three new fans out there now in my wife and my two little boys too.”

Broncos head coach Danny Ward added: “Its great to finally have Mitch on board for the 2020 season. He brings plenty of Super League and NRL experience to the group and we are looking forward to working with him.”