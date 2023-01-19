Six Leeds Rhinos signings set to feature in Leigh Leopards clash this weekend

SIX new Leeds Rhinos signings are expected to play some part in the West Yorkshire club’s friendly against the Leigh Leopards this weekend.

Leeds boss Rohan Smith has included new signings Sam Lisone, Derrell Olpherts, Justin Sangare, James McDonnell, Luis Roberts and Leon Ruan in his 21-man squad to travel to Leigh Leopards this Saturday.

The two clubs will compete for the Bev Risman Trophy clash as preparations continue for the new Betfred Super League season, kick off 3pm.

Irish international McDonnell could be set to come up against his former team mates having helped Adrian Lam’s side to promotion into Super League last season with 17 appearances.

He was a try scoring in his first appearance for Leeds on Boxing Day. Another former Leigh player, Welsh international Luis Roberts, could be make his first appearance for the Rhinos having missed out against Wakefield in the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge through injury. Roberts joined Leigh last season but was restricted to just six appearances before going to Widnes on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

There are first appearances in pre-season for Aidan Sezer, Blake Austin, David Fusitu’a, Zane Tetevano and Jack Sinfield as well.

The 21 man squad in full is:

1 Richie Myler

2 David Fusitu’a

5 Ash Handley

6 Blake Austin

7 Aidan Sezer

9 Kruise Leeming

10 Zane Tetevano

14 Jarrod O’Connor

15 Sam Lisone

16 Derrell Olpherts

17 Justin Sangare

18 Tom Holroyd

19 James McDonnell

20 Morgan Gannon

22 Sam Walters

23 Liam Tindall

24 Luis Roberts

25 James Donaldson

29 Jack Sinfield

30 Levi Edwards

31 Leon Ruan