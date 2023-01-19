Super League’s five oldest players in 2023

LONGEVITY is often a word not necessarily associated with sportsmen and women given their relatively short careers.

However, in rugby league there are sometimes extraordinary cases of those players who can seemingly go until they drop.

Well, here are the five players who will be the oldest in Super League in 2023.

5. Chris Hill – Huddersfield Giants – 35

Born on 3 November 1987, Chris Hill just makes the top five in front of Ryan Hall. The 35-year-old may well be one of the oldest in Super League, but that didn’t stop him running around like a young teenager for the Huddersfield Giants in 2022. After seven seasons at Leigh and then ten at the Warrington Wolves – where he won the Challenge Cup twice – Hill made a surprise move to the John Smith’s Stadium ahead of the 2022 season – and it’s fair to say it paid off with the prop earning an England call-up to the World Cup.

4. Adam Sidlow – Salford Red Devils – 35

Just a week older than Chris Hill, Adam Sidlow was born on 25 October 1987 which again makes him 35 years of age. Ahead of the 2023 Super League season, Sidlow has reunited with former boss Paul Rowley at the Salford Red Devils after the two worked together at the Toronto Wolfpack. The forward has also had spells with Bradford, Workington and Leigh where Salford signed him from.

3. Chris McQueen – Huddersfield Giants – 35

Another 35-year-old, this time Huddersfield Giants star Chris McQueen was born on 3 August 1987 – six weeks before Adam Sidlow. At such a ripe-old age, however, one could have forgiven former NRL star McQueen from slowing down. That being said, the second-rower has gone in the opposite direction, becoming one of the Giants’ most important players in recent seasons and even making the Super League Dream Team and being awarded the Lance Todd Trophy for his performance in Huddersfield’s heartbreaking Challenge Cup Final defeat to Wigan. 56 appearances later and McQueen is still going strong.

2. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook – St Helens – 37

Celebrating his birthday just five days ago, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook was born on 14 January 1986, making him the joint-eldest player in Super League with James Roby. Londoner LMS has become one of the sport’s most infectious characters, winning five Super League titles with the Merseyside club as well as one Challenge Cup. Having signed a one-year deal with Saints ahead of the 2023 season, it will be interesting to see if LMS goes around again in 2024. The Londoner has made almost 350 appearances in 12 seasons at Saints.

1. James Roby – St Helens – 37

Speaking of going round again, hooker James Roby has already etched himself into St Helens and Super League folklore, winning six Grand Finals, four Challenge Cups and one World Club Challenge with his boyhood club. Born on 22 November 1985, Roby is now Super League’s all-time record appearance holder after breaking Kevin Sinfield’s previously-held record last season. Like a fine wine, the hooker is getting better with age and with a physical peak that few others can get close to, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Roby go until he is 40.