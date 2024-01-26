Six players charged following rugby league pre-season fixtures including Huddersfield Giants, Castleford Tigers and London Broncos men

THE Match Review Panel has charged six players following incidents in last weekend’s pre-season fixtures – but only one of them has been suspended, as a result of the amnesty on offences for which punishment has changed in 2024 under the new Head Contact Sentencing Framework.

Oliver Wilson of Huddersfield Giants has been charged with a Grade C striking offence in his team’s fixture at Dewsbury Rams, which carries a one-match suspension – that punishment standing as it would have applied in the same way in 2023.

But Brandon Moore of Batley Bulldogs and Oli Leyland of London Broncos, who have both been charged with Grade C Head Contact, and Doncaster’s Tom Halliday plus the Castleford Tigers team-mates Luke Hooley and Liam Horne, who have been charged with Grade D Head Contact, will not be sanctioned on this occasion.

The new Head Contact Sanctioning Framework, which has been introduced following a recommendation from the RFL’s Brain Health Sub-Committee, was shared with head coaches and senior players before being sent to clubs during the close-season, and is today published on the RFL website.

There are new guidelines for match officials regarding on-field sanctions in the professional game, with any forceful or dangerous contact with an opponent’s head or neck to be punished by a red card, unless there are specific mitigating factors in which case the card can be downgraded to yellow.

The Match Review Panel will also observe a new Framework under which any forceful or dangerous contact with an opponent’s head or neck will lead to a charge of Grade D, E or F – unless there are mitigating factors in which case the charge will be B, C or D.

The disciplinary tariff remains unchanged, with Grade B offences to be punished with a fine or a one-match suspension (depending to an extent on previous record); Grade C offences with a suspension of one or two matches; Grade D offences with a suspension of two or three matches; Grade E offences with a suspension of four to six matches plus a Fine; and Grade F offences with a minimum suspension of six matches and a Fine.

As previously, players charged with Grade D, E or F offences will be required to attend an Operational Rules Tribunal.

Players and their clubs have the right to challenge any Grade A, B or C offences at an ORT.

The amnesty for offences linked to the new Head Contact Sanctioning Framework in pre-season fixtures, which applies only to charges up to and including D – with Grade E and F offences still to be punished – was approved by the RFL Board before Christmas.

The explanation provided to clubs was as follows: “The MRP will notify the player and their club of the charge and sanction they would have received…but the charge and sanction will not come into force or be lodged on the player’s record. This gives everyone a chance to see what will be coming but gives them an opportunity to rectify matters before the season kicks off formally. This also protects against the most serious foul play by banning at the top end of grades thereby not moving away from protecting players.

“The RFL appreciate some of these changes require player and coach buy-in. By doing this it gives everyone time to adjust, ensures our best players can play at the start of the season but will give awareness as to what will be ahead for us.”

Match Review Panel, January 25 – Summary

Oliver Wilson (Huddersfield Giants)- Grade C Strikes – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Brandon Moore (Batley Bulldogs) – Grade C Head Contact – N/A

Thomas Halliday (Doncaster) – Grade D Head Contact – N/A

Luke Hooley (Castleford Tigers) – Grade D Head Contact – N/A

Liam Horne (Castleford Tigers) – Grade D Head Contact – N/A

Oliver Leyland (London Broncos) – Grade C Head Contact – N/A

Operational Rules Tribunal, January 23 – Summary

Four community players have received suspensions totalling 21 matches following Operational Rules Tribunals this week, all relating to incidents in the First Round of the Betfred Challenge Cup earlier this month.

Nathan Goodwin (Haresfinch), Jack Sykes (Stanningley) and Dafydd Hellard (South Wales Jets) have each been banned for six matches after being found guilty of a Grade F offence, while Ben Tordoff (Orrell St James) will miss three matches having been found guilty of a Grade E dangerous throw/lift during his side’s tie against Haresfinch.

