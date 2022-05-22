London Skolars invite Challenge Cup final fans to New River Stadium

London Skolars chief executive Colin Browne is hoping that Rugby League supporters heading to the capital for this Saturday’s Challenge Cup Final will call at the New River Stadium on Friday night for a League One clash between the Skolars and Oldham.

The Skolars have a tradition of playing a home game on the night before the final and the bonus for them this year is that the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is less than a mile from their New River Stadium, with both venues located on White Hart Lane in north London.

“It’s always an enjoyable night because we always get a bigger audience than normal and we try to put on an event that the Rugby League public will enjoy, which will be an appetiser for the Challenge Cup Final the following day,” Browne told League Express.

“There aren’t a lot of Rugby League fans down here but we all like to give a warm welcome to supporters from other clubs, particularly of the four teams that will be playing at Tottenham.

“Our game will kick off at 7pm and, given that our team is made up entirely of players from the London area, it’s a chance for other fans to see the potential quality of some of these young players who are not from the north of England.

“And for those people who would like to come even earlier, there will be an under-18s match at 5.00pm, with a mixed London team coached by Danny Ward against a team of under-18s from the Milford community club based in Leeds.

“There are three bars in the ground, which will be open from 3.30pm onwards, and we will be selling ale from the New River Brewery, which is not named after our stadium, but in fact comes from Honiton in Hertfordshire and is located on the New River in the town.

“We will also have some live music prior to kick-off with several food options too.”

Advance tickets for Skolars’ game against Oldham are available from eventbrite.co.uk, priced at £15 each.

