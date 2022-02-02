Sky Sports add two new pundits to Super League coverage

Sky Sports have freshened up their team for the new Super League season with the signings of Jon Wilkin and Jamie Jones-Buchanan.

St Helens and Leeds Rhinos greats respectively, the pair have over 750 Super League appearances between them, including 14 Grand Finals.

They will join an existing line-up which includes Phil Clarke, Jon Wells, Terry O’Connor and Barrie McDermott, while Brian Carney will continue as presenter and Jenna Brooks as pitch side reporter.

Both Wilkin and Jones-Buchanan have impressed in other media roles, including on TV for the BBC.

“Rugby League has been the vehicle on which I have lived my life and 2022 sees the start of a new chapter of my life, where I hope to build upon my other passion – story-telling – as the medium to keep serving this wonderful game,” said Jones-Buchanan.

“With all this in mind, I am so excited about the opportunity to work with Sky Sports and other personalities as deeply rooted and passionate about the sport as I am.

“During my time in the game, Sky Sports has been the platform on which Rugby League has thrived and been showcased to an international audience. It is an exciting time to think that along with Jon Wilkin – an exceptionally informed and intelligent pundit – I might be able to add my own personality to this incredibly diverse game.

“Rugby League – like life – is a narrative, and narratives should serve to educate, entertain and inspire. I very much hope this opportunity might give us the chance to do all three.”

Wilkin said: “It’s a privilege to get the opportunity to call games for Sky Sports. Rugby League sees incredible skill and extraordinary things.

“Players running into brick walls whilst also manipulating the subtle nuances that make the game infinitely complex.

“My job is to bring this all to life, making things approachable for new viewers without patronising hardened lovers of the sport.

“It will be my pleasure to do all this, minus jargon, flowing with passion and full of opinions. I couldn’t be more excited.”

Sky will show at least 66 live matches exclusively in the 2022 season, including Magic Weekend and the Grand Final, though share rights for the first time this year with Channel 4.