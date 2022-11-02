Sky Sports and Channel 4 broadcasting schedule for first two Super League rounds as Leeds Rhinos dominate

SKY Sports’ and Channel 4’s broadcasting schedule has been revealed for the opening three rounds of the 2023 Super League season.

The opening two rounds have been revealed in full, with a Round 3 clash between St Helens and Leeds Rhinos taking place due to the World Club Challenge.

Here are how both Sky Sports and Channel 4 will line up for the first two rounds.

Round 1:

Warrington Wolves vs Leeds Rhinos (Sky Sports)

Leigh Leopards vs Salford Red Devils (Sky Sports)

Wakefield Trinity vs Catalans Dragons

Hull FC vs Castleford Tigers

Hull KR vs Wigan Warriors (Channel 4)

Round 2:

Salford Red Devils vs Hull KR (Sky Sports)

Leeds Rhinos vs Hull FC (Sky Sports)

Huddersfield Giants vs Warrington Wolves

Catalans Dragons vs Leigh Leopards

Castleford Tigers vs St Helens (Channel 4)

Round 3:

St Helens vs Leeds Rhinos (Sky Sports)