St Helens confirm date for potential World Club Challenge fixture against Penrith Panthers

ST Helens have released a likely date for the World Club Challenge following the reveal of their opening Super League fixtures.

Saints’ first home game will come against the Leeds Rhinos on Friday 3 March, with the club revealing in a statement that the World Club Challenge is nearing a potential agreement.

Saints said: “The Club and Super League continue to work with the NRL to finalise arrangements for a World Club Challenge to be held across the weekend of 18/19 February. Further announcements on this will be made in due course.”