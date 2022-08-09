Sky Sports announce more live Super League matches including Wednesday night game

Sky Sports will show three live Super League derbies in Round 25, including a match on Wednesday night.

The third-from-last round of the regular season is the first of a double-header over the Bank Holiday weekend in late August.

Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants will be shown on Wednesday 24 August, with an 8pm kick-off.

The following night, the French derby between Toulouse Olympique and Catalans Dragons will be screened (kick-off 7.30pm UK time).

And Super League’s current top two, Wigan Warriors and St Helens, will renew their rivalry in front of the Sky cameras on Friday 26 August (kick-off 8pm).

Betfred Super League – Round 25

Wednesday 24 August

Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants, 8pm (Sky Sports)

Thursday 25 August

Toulouse v Catalans Dragons, 8:30pm local/ 7:30pm UK (Sky Sports)

Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR, 7:30pm

Salford Red Devils v Hull FC, 7:45pm

Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers, 8pm

Friday 26 August

Wigan Warriors v St Helens, 8pm (Sky Sports)