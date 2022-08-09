Danny Richardson commits to Castleford Tigers stay

Castleford Tigers halfback Danny Richardson has signed a new two-year contract, with the option of a third season, to stay at the Jungle.

Richardson’s contract was set to expire at the end of the year but the 25-year-old, who joined Castleford from St Helens ahead of the 2020 campaign, will be staying in West Yorkshire.

His time at the club has been severely affected by injuries, making only 43 appearances to date, and his form has been mixed but he has impressed in recent weeks since returning from a long lay-off with a neck issue.

“I’m made up, and everyone here knows my stance,” said Richardson. “I really enjoy it here. I love being around the boys and playing for Radders (Castleford head coach Lee Radford).

“To get a new contract and secure my next two years at least, I’m over the moon and everything has just fallen into place.”

Radford said: “Danny’s a great kid, I’ve really enjoyed working with him and have only good things to say about him.

“When he came back in his first games after a serious neck injury, he was really top drawer, and we’re still a work in progress with him in what we want from him.

“He turns up to training with a really good energy about him every day with the right temperament. For that reason, you always give yourself a chance of bettering yourself and that is what Danny does.”