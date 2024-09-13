Sky Sports move Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils game in Super League final round

SKY SPORTS have brought the Super League final-round fixture between Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils forward by 24 hours.

The game, initially to be played on Friday, September 20, will now be played on the Thursday, September 19, at 8pm.

Wigan will retain the League Leaders’ Shield if they avoid defeat in the contest, while Salford are competing to finish in the play-off places.

It is the third match from the Super League final round to be moved, with Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers also being played on the Thursday and Hull FC v Catalans Dragons moved to Saturday, September 21.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast