What Friday night’s Super League results mean as Wigan Warriors, Hull KR and St Helens win

WIGAN WARRIORS remain in pole position for the League Leaders’ Shield but the battle will go down to the final round after Hull KR kept pace with their own victory on a busy night of crucial Super League games.

Both impressively kept play-off chasing sides to nil as Wigan saw off Leeds Rhinos 38-0 while Hull were 24-0 victors away at Leigh Leopards.

In Wigan, Jake Wardle and Liam Marshall combined for an excellent first-half try apiece – the opener for Wardle off a Marshall leap out of play to keep the ball alive was breathtaking – and Bevan French also crossed as Wigan led by 14 at half-time.

They remained in control in the second half, adding to their tally through a Kaide Ellis crash-over, tries by Abbas Miski and Adam Keighran off French and Harry Smith tries respectively, then French again off a Smith kick at the end.

Hull KR led 10-0 at half-time against Leigh with two tries from Tyrone May knocking down Mikey Lewis kicks, the first finished by Ryan Hall and the second by Lewis himself.

Lewis scored again off an improvised try after Sauaso Sue crashed over in the second half, and like Wigan they nilled their opposition despite the sinbinning of Elliot Minchella for a high tackle.

Wigan require only a point from their final game at home to Salford Red Devils to retain the League Leaders’ Shield, while a slip would allow Hull KR – two points behind but with a superior points difference – to overtake them with a win over Leeds.

And while the Warriors are certain of a top-two place and bye to the semi-finals, the Robins still need a point or for Warrington Wolves to drop one in their final two fixtures.

The night’s other Super League game saw St Helens, with several senior returnees, predictably beat Castleford Tigers 40-4.

Jon Bennison scored a hat-trick while Jake Burns, Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson and George Delaney also crossed, with a Fletcher Rooney try offering Castleford’s only response.

The results mean St Helens and Leigh will go into the final round – in which they play each other at Leigh Sports Village – in the play-off positions.

Saints will be two points clear of Leeds (and Catalans Dragons should they beat London Broncos on Saturday) with a far superior points difference so are almost definitely in the play-offs.

But Leigh, a point shy of Saints, require a win to make certain of their place, with a loss leaving them relying on other results.

