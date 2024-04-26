Sky Sports reporter claims St Helens star set for an “extended” time out with serious injury

SKY SPORTS reporter Jenna Brooks has reported that St Helens star Alex Walmsley is set for an “extended” time out with a serious injury.

Walmsley have suffered in the past year with hamstring issues and now Brooks, ahead of Saints’ clash against Huddersfield Giants last night live on Sky Sports, said this on the prop: “Alex Walmsley is set for an extended time on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.”

The veteran prop limped off just after the hour during Saints’ Challenge Cup quarter-final exit against Warrington Wolves at the Totally Wicked Stadium over a week ago and subsequently went for scans on a knee issue.

Saints boss Paul Wellens said this last week on Walmsley’s injury: “He (Walmsley) is likely to be out for at least a couple of weeks.

“We are actually sending him for some checks on his knee as well this week, so we’re waiting for some information back on that as to whether he’s going to be any longer. We’re not expecting it to be a surgical case.

“He had a hamstring strain at the weekend, so that’s going to keep him out for a few weeks, the knee is an additional thing that we’re just having a look at as well.

“We’re hoping the initial injury with the hamstring, that’ll be the timeframe in terms of Al and how long it keeps him out for.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast