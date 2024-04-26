Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils forwards make short-term loan move

WARRINGTON WOLVES forward Lucas Green and Salford Red Devils back-rower Matty Foster have both moved to Swinton Lions on loan.

Both players are available for selection for the Swinton trip to Halifax.

Green, 19, captained the Warrington academy team in 2023, but he also already has five Super League appearances to his credit.

Foster, meanwhile, played eight times for the Lions towards the back end of last season, and made a crucial contribution as the Lions eventually secured 10th place in the Championship.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast