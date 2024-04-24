Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks names two candidates in running for Hull FC job

SKY SPORTS reporter Jenna Brooks has named Lee Briers and Brian McDermott as two candidates in the running for the newly-vacant head coaching job at Hull FC.

The Black and Whites currently have ex-Halifax Panthers boss Simon Grix as interim coach, but Salford Red Devils boss was the latest candidate to be linked to the vacancy.

However, the Red Devils poured cold water on those reports with Rowley set to stay at the Manchester club with his current contract running until the end of 2025 as things stand.

Now Brooks has reported that there are two other very familiar names being linked with the role at Hull.

“Okay, alright, there’s two names I’m hearing. Lee Briers, which wouldn’t be a huge surprise,” Brooks said on Sky Sports’ The Verdict podcast.

“He’s come out, he’s obviously assistant at the Brisbane Broncos, and he’s come out and said that he would love to take charge of a Super League side.

“The other name I’m hearing is your former head coach at Toronto Wolfpack, Brian McDermott.”

Briers, of course, helped the Wigan Warriors lift the Challenge Cup back in 2022 before the ex-Warrington Wolves halfback made the move to the NRL to become Brisbane’s attacking coach ahead of the 2023 season.

McDermott, meanwhile, is currently assistant coach to Adam O’Brien at the Newcastle Knights.

