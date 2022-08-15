Sky Sports reveal TV picks for penultimate Super League round

Sky Sports will focus on the battle for the Super League play-offs in their televised Round 26 matches.

Two matches will be shown live on Bank Holiday Monday (29 August) in the penultimate set of fixtures, with both likely to have big implications on who makes the top six.

Castleford Tigers’ home clash with Salford Red Devils – currently the sides fifth and seventh in the Super League table – will start a double header (kick-off 3.30pm).

Following that game, Leeds Rhinos – currently sixth – will be screened as they face Catalans Dragons in France (kick-off 6pm UK time).

The round is the second of two over the Bank Holiday weekend, after every team plays between Wednesday (24 August) and Friday (26 August) as well.

Hull FC and Toulouse Olympique are the only sides to play on Sunday 28 August, with every other match in Round 26 played the following day.

Betfred Super League – Round 26

Sunday 28 August

Hull FC v Toulouse Olympique, 3pm

Monday 29 August

Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves, 3pm

Hull KR v Wigan Warriors, 3pm

St Helens v Wakefield Trinity, 3pm

Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils, 3.30pm (Sky Sports)

Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos, 7pm local/6pm UK (Sky Sports)