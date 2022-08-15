Willie Poching warns Wakefield Trinity ‘aren’t home and hosed yet’ after vital win

Wakefield Trinity head coach Willie Poching insisted his side “aren’t home and hosed yet” after a crucial victory at home to Wigan Warriors.

Super League’s second-bottom side defeated the one second from the top, scoring five tries for an excellent 30-12 success on Sunday.

With four rounds left of the season, Wakefield are now four points clear of bottom side Toulouse Olympique in the sole relegation spot.

But Poching is not getting carried away and knows that the job is not yet finished.

“Every win is important and every good performance counts to us getting some consistency,” he said.

“Today it counts for a lot but we aren’t home and hosed yet. We aren’t done yet; we’ve got four games coming up in a short period of time.

“The most pleasing thing for me was that it was a real team effort and team performance. There wasn’t anyone that stood out but the group.”