Sky Sports to broadcast Women’s and Wheelchair Grand Finals

Wheelchair Rugby League will continue its breakthrough broadcast season when the Betfred Wheelchair Super League Grand Final between Leeds Rhinos and Leyland Warriors is shown live on Sky Sports for the first time on Sunday September 19.

It means that Sky will show three Super League Grand Finals – Men’s, Women’s and Wheelchair – this autumn.

And Sky are also expanding their coverage of the Betfred Women’s Super League to include the semi-finals for the first time. St Helens’ Totally Wicked Stadium will host a double header of matches on Sunday September 26 ahead of the Grand Final at Emerald Headingley Stadium on Sunday October 10.

Ralph Rimmer, Chief Executive of the Rugby Football League, says: “We are thrilled that Sky Sports will be increasing their coverage of the Betfred Women’s Super League, and showing Wheelchair Rugby League for the first time, this autumn.

“Wheelchair Rugby League is a thrilling spectacle in the flesh and perfect for television, and it’s fantastic that Sky Sports will be showcasing the Grand Final to a wider audience.

“It was a huge step forward for Women’s Rugby League when Sky showed the Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final live for the first time in 2019, when Leeds Rhinos beat Castleford Tigers the night before the Men’s Grand Final at Old Trafford.

“Already this year Sky have covered a Women’s international for the first time when England beat Wales in June, and their regular weekly highlights coverage has been another significant step forward for the Betfred Women’s Super League. Providing live coverage of the semi-finals as well as the Grand Final on October 10 is another major boost for the Women’s game.”

Helen Falkus, Sky Sports Director of Multi Sports adds: “We’re a proud partner to the Rugby Football League and this is a particularly special moment to be able to show all three Grand Finals for the first time. We aim to showcase the very best of sport and to be inclusive in our coverage and this is another great moment for our customers to be able to join us for three terrific sporting events.”

The Wheelchair Super League Grand Final will make its Sky Sports debut on Sunday September 19 at 3.15pm at Medway Park Sports Centre in Gillingham, Kent. Coverage gets underway at 3pm on Sky Sports Arena.

The Sky Sports cameras will showcase the pinnacle event of the Wheelchair season for the first time, which pits treble-chasing Leeds Rhinos against a rapidly improving Leyland Warriors. The Rhinos finished top of the league at the end of the regular season and last month defeated Halifax to win the Betfred Challenge Cup.

Tickets for the Wheelchair Grand Final are on sale now. Admission on the door is £5 adults, £2 children or £12 for a family ticket (two adults and up to four children). More information is available via the Medway Council website.

And, in addition to broadcasting October’s Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final, Sky Sports have confirmed that on Sunday September 26 they will also show both play-off semi-finals – a double header live from St Helens’ Totally Wicked Stadium on Sky Sports Mix from 1pm.

Ticket will be available via the ticket office at the Totally Wicked Stadium, by calling 01744 455052 and online via the Saints website until the day before the fixtures. Any tickets ordered online for collection will be available from a collection point based in the main club reception on matchday. North Stand cash turnstiles will also be open on the day.