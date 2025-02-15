Sky Sports viewers dismayed as coverage of Leeds Rhinos-Wakefield Trinity disappears before end

SKY SPORTS viewers were dismayed this afternoon as coverage of Leeds Rhinos’ 14-12 home loss to Wakefield Trinity disappeared before the end of the game.

With the fixture hanging in the balance with five minutes to go – and Trinity leading 14-6 – the coverage inexplicably was lost with the caption: “coverage will resume soon”.

When the coverage did finally resume, Leeds had just registered their second try of the afternoon to set up a grandstand finish with seconds to go at 14-12.

Unfortunately, commentators Mark Wilson and Jon Wells had also disappeared along with the coverage, leaving Sky Sports + annoyed and frustrated.

As is customary with Sky Sports + games, there was little half-time review of the opening 40 minutes and the program itself only began at 2.55pm – just five minutes before kick-off.