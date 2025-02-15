Wakefield Trinity take down Leeds Rhinos in joyous Super League return

LEEDS RHINOS 12 WAKEFIELD TRINITY 14

STEPHEN IBBETSON, AMT Headingley, Saturday

WAKEFIELD marked their Super League return in style with a well-earned victory over West Yorkshire rivals Leeds.

All three of their tries were scored in a thrilling ten-minute first-half spell, two by fullback Max Jowitt and one from Mason Lino.

Leeds only had fleeting moments, scoring tries in the final minute of each half, as Brad Arthur’s first full season as coach began in disappointing fashion.

Some of the pre-match talk was about the forwards Wakefield are missing – Ky Rodwell, Seth Nikotemo, Josh Griffin and Renouf Atoni – but the ones who featured dominated the opposition for much of the first half.

After a tight and cautious opening quarter, Trinity tore Leeds to shreds in a brilliant spell which brought three tries plus another which was ruled out.

Jowitt scored the first two, with the opener a remarkable effort as Tom Johnstone, about to be denied in the corner, managed to offload and Jake Trueman scooped the ball from the touchline to Jowitt who combined with Corey Hall to cross.

Trueman then led a break from halfway as Lino and Jay Pitts picked apart the middle of the Rhinos’ defence. The halfback beat Jake Connor before offloading to Jowitt, who couldn’t convert his try after doing so for the first.

Oliver Pratt then thought he’d extended Wakefield’s lead when he surged through another big gap in the defensive line, but the effort was disallowed for an obstruction by Mike McMeeken.

Trinity’s third try came soon enough, however, thanks to the enterprise of hooker Liam Hood chasing his own grubber. Connor fumbled behind the goal-line and Lino planted down for a 14-point lead.

Leeds salvaged some hope on the stroke of half-time when, following a Thomas Doyle knock-on, a short Brodie Croft kick was pounced upon by Harry Newman and Connor goaled to make it 6-14 at the break.

Like the first half, the start to the second period was cagey, with the best chance of the third quarter seeing Wakefield centre Hall held up in the corner by his Rhinos namesake Ryan Hall.

Leeds only came to life on the hour, with a strong attacking set that finished with Hall going close after Newman recycled a kick.

With the hosts’ next possession, young winger Riley Lumb was caught high by Lino and the Trinity halfback was shown the yellow card.

Leeds looked to use the advantage but Morgan Gannon was denied a try on his first Super League appearance in 17 months, as his impressive charge finished with the ball being lost frustratingly short of the line.

Only in the final minute did they get over through the powerful Sam Lisone and there were 20 seconds left after Connor’s conversion, too late to snatch anything from the game.

GAMESTAR: Jay Pitts was superb at loose-forward, combining a huge defensive effort with some strong touches on the ball.

GAMEBREAKER: The ten-minute spell when Wakefield were irresistible and Leeds lost all organisation.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Tom Johnstone’s offload, as Brodie Croft and Ryan Hall pushed him into touch, to make the first try possible was remarkable.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Jay Pitts (Wakefield)

2 pts Matty Storton (Wakefield)

1 pt Ryan Hall (Leeds)

MATCHFACTS

RHINOS

18 Jake Connor

23 Riley Lumb

4 Ash Handley

3 Harry Newman

5 Ryan Hall

6 Brodie Croft

7 Matt Frawley

8 Mikolaj Oledzki

9 Andy Ackers

10 Keenan Palasia

11 James Bentley

12 James McDonnell

13 Cameron Smith

Subs

15 Sam Lisone

19 Tom Holroyd

16 Morgan Gannon

21 Alfie Edgell (not used)

18th man (not used)

17 Cooper Jenkins

Also in 21-man squad

14 Jarrod O’Connor

22 Tom Nicholson-Watton

– Ethan Clark-Wood

Tries: Newman (40), Lisone (80)

Goals: Connor 2/2

TRINITY

1 Max Jowitt

24 Matty Russell

19 Oliver Pratt

4 Corey Hall

5 Tom Johnstone

6 Jake Trueman

20 Mason Lino

8 Mike McMeeken

9 Liam Hood

15 Caleb Hamlin-Uele

17 Matty Storton

25 Jack Croft

13 Jay Pitts

Subs (all used)

7 Oliver Russell

14 Thomas Doyle

18 Isaiah Vagana

31 Caius Faatili

18th man (not used)

23 Josh Rourke

Also in 21-man squad

2 Lachlan Walmsley

10 Ky Rodwell

28 Harvey Smith

Tries: Jowitt (22, 26), Lino (32)

Goals: Jowitt 1/3

Sin bin: Lino (64) – high tackle

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-10, 0-14, 6-14; 12-14

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Rhinos: Ryan Hall; Trinity: Jay Pitts

Penalty count: 7-4

Half-time: 6-14

Referee: Aaron Moore

Attendance: 15,364