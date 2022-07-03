Smith slams negative headlines

THERE WAS INSULT added to injuries for Hull KR coach Tony Smith when he was asked in the post-match press conference at Toulouse if his job was under threat.

The injury-ravaged Robins lost 28-6 to Super League’s bottom club and have won just one from the last eight fixtures, leaving a journalist to ask Smith if his role at the club was in jeopardy.

Smith responded, “That’s not for me to decide, that’s for people like you that try to stir things up, I just do my job.

“I’m glad you ask because I know you write that kind of stuff to incite people and get them riled up and try to get popularity. I’m not into that kind of stuff.

“I just do the best I can and I work really hard for this club and I have done for the last three years to try and put it in a better position than where it was when I started.

“If somebody else comes along and says what you are doing isn’t right, hey, that’s their decision not mine.

“It doesn’t change what I do, I won’t walk around nervous worrying about my job, I’m trying to get the players in the best condition for the next game and sometimes we get it right and sometimes we don’t.

“I expect the best from my players and if they are not doing that then they are in the wrong business, and that’s the same for me too.”

The Robins’ injury crisis got worse during their defeat in Toulouse.

Matt Storton and Jimmy Keinhorst both left the pitch early at Stade Ernest Wallon and fullback Lachlan Coote succumbed to a foot injury just before boarding the aeroplane.

