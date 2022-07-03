New leader for Scotland as World Cup looms

VICTORIA HOGG is ready to steer Scotland towards the World Cup and beyond after becoming the new chair of the country’s governing body.

She replaces Scott Simon, who took the role in February but has stood down due to work commitments.

Simon, who replaced Hogg’s husband Keith as chair, will become a non-executive director of Scotland RL.

Keith Hogg served for twelve years before stepping down at the end of 2021 due to ongoing health issues.

Victoria Hogg has been an integral part of the everyday running of Scotland RL since 2009.

In addition to the support provided to Keith, she acted as a bookkeeper and has been safeguarding officer.

When her husband stepped down as chair, she joined the board as safeguarding and welfare director.

She has supported the organisation with recent events, domestic operations and planning.

Non-executive director Bob Baxendale said: “I couldn’t think of a better candidate for the role.

“Victoria not only has a wealth of experience in governing bodies and rugby clubs, but she also has an unmatched knowledge of where we are at with Rugby League in Scotland and she is the perfect person to lead us through this World Cup period.”

Victoria Hogg said: “Rugby League has provided my family with the most amazing experiences as supporters, administrators, players and custodians of the sport.

“I would like to extend this opportunity to as many people as possible and demonstrate what a fantastic sport Rugby League is.”

Scotland will play in World Cup Group B against Italy, Australia and Fiji.

