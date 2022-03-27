Wigan Warriors star Morgan Smithies reveals personal aims for improvement

Morgan Smithies has already packed a lot into his 21 years, from youth glory for Wigan and an England Knights debut to a Super League tackle record and Grand Final appearance.

But the forward knows he still has much to learn and is benefitting from the club’s new coaching staff improving his all-round game.

While Matt Peet has earned plenty of plaudits for his leadership of the team in a fine start which has featured five Super League wins from six, his two assistants have also been making an impact on the training pitch.

Club legend Sean O’Loughlin has been leading the defence while former Warrington Wolves great Lee Briers has added another dimension to the Wigan attack this season.

And Smithies is grateful to be learning from both as he continues his development from hugely promising talent to a Super League star.

“I’d say I’m happyish with my performances so far but I think I’ve still got loads of improvement,” he said.

“I’m still learning, I’m only young. I’ve just been working closely with Lockers, Briersy and Matty. I think there’s still loads of progress I can make this season.

“Briersy and Lockers have both been there, done it all and won everything in the game. And I’ve worked with Matty since I was about 15 years of age when I came to Wigan.

“I think my attacking game can go to another level, and I think my defence can also go to another level.

“It’s just the little detail that I need to be working on, then the bigger picture will take care of itself.”

As for the team as a whole, Smithies has been pleased to see Wigan become a more expansive and exciting attacking outfit this season.

However, he warned that that shouldn’t come at the expense of what has long been one of the division’s most miserly defences, words which were heeded on Friday night as they nilled Salford Red Devils to reach the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

The Warriors were unsuccessful last week in their appeal against Kaide Ellis’ five-match ban, but they will have fellow prop Brad Singleton back from suspension for Thursday’s Super League clash with Hull FC.

