Brett Hodgson hails Carlos Tuimavave return and picks out top Hull FC performers in cup win

Hull FC coach Brett Hodgson hailed the try-scoring return of Carlos Tuimavave as his side reached the Challenge Cup quarter-finals for the eighth season in succession.

The long-serving Samoa international centre, a Cup winner with the Black and Whites on both 2016 and 2017, was among eleven different players to cross during the 58-12 sixth round victory over Sheffield Eagles at Featherstone Rovers’ Millennium Stadium.

It was a first outing of the season for the 30-year-old former New Zealand Warriors and Newcastle Knights player, who had been sidelined by a hamstring problem.

And Hodgson, whose side are on Super League duty at Wigan Warriors on Thursday, said: “He’s a big part of our team and we’ve missed him in the opening weeks of the season. It’s a big boost for us to have him back out there.

“We’ve had some players stand in for him and do a really great job at centre, but Carlos is a different calibre of player and we’ve missed what he can bring.”

Connor Wynne claimed a hat-trick of tries and Jake Connor two, and Hodgson added: “Connor (Wynne) finished off some good opportunities and contributed well.

“And his tackle (on Matty Chrimes) near the try-line was a big play which he had to make as it was a one-on-one.

“Jake Connor is special and contributed exceptionally well again but so did guys like Manu Ma’u, who I thought was excellent and Josh Griffin, who had his best game since coming back from his Achilles tendon injury.

“Chris (Tevita) Satae was dangerous while Ligi Sao carried the ball well.

“We wanted to put our best team out there to continue our momentum while showing respect to Sheffield, who have been playing some good stuff themselves recently.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.