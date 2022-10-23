Smith’s Hull appointment just the job for Joe

By DOUG THOMSON

HULL FC favourite Joe Lovodua believes Tony Smith’s style of rugby will suit him absolutely fine.

The Fiji star, who is spending his off-season in Australia, is yet to meet the new coach, who has replaced Brett Hodgson, under whom the club finished ninth this year.

Smith is aiming to take Hull to the play-offs for the first time since 2020 and only the second in six years.

And Lovodua, whose versatility and energetic style has made him popular with fans at the MKM Stadium, wants to play his part in his second season at the club.

“I think his style of rugby suits me,” said the 24-year-old former St George Illawarra Dragons and South Sydney Rabbitohs development player, who represented the Bunnies in the New South Wales Cup.

“I like to play eyes-up and on the front foot and I think Tony’s approach will really play into my hands.

“It’s off-the-cuff rugby but structured in a way that’s going to get you the result at the end of the game.

“The players that we have at the club, as well as those that we are bringing in for the new season (so far backs Liam Sutcliffe, Tex Hoy and Jake Trueman and forward Brad Dwyer), will really thrive off that style of play, I think.”

Lovodua is working his way back to full fitness following a knee injury that ruled him out of contention for World Cup involvement.

“The rehab has been going well,” he reported to the club website.

“I spent six weeks in a boot and since that came off, it’s all been about getting some strength into my leg and lower-body muscles.

“The conditioning team have been in constant contact with me over the off-season, helping me through my rehab.

“I think because of the way the season ended for the team, and because I missed the last few games, it’s given me a fire in my belly to come back and have an even better season.

“We had a frustrating year with injuries, so hopefully we can get our strongest team out as much as possible, because I feel we have the ability to make a real mark in the league.”

