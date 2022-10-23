QAREQARE INSPIRED TO PUSH ON WITH TIGERS

By DOUG THOMSON

FAST learner Jason Qareqare might have another World Cup watching brief after missing out on a final selection for Fiji.

But the teenager says his pre-tournament involvement with the Bati will be beneficial as he prepares for a third campaign with Castleford Tigers.

The winger or fullback burst onto the Super League scene in spectacular style back in June 2021, scoring in the first minute of his debut at home to Hull.

He had two further outings that year, and this time around, after impressing in pre-season, played eight times under Lee Radford.

The 18-year-old was named in Fiji’s extended squad and featured in the warm-up game against England at Salford.

And while the Bati were well beaten, Lautoka-born Qareqare, whose family moved to Yorkshire in 2008, says he has picked up plenty from his involvement.

“I was born in Fiji and lived there for about two years,” explained the Tigers Academy product, who played for Kippax Welfare as a junior.

“My dad was in the Army, so he was posted to places like Germany and Cyprus before we came over to this country.

“I was a Fiji supporter at the 2013 World Cup, and we followed them everywhere, so to have been involved with the squad is all a bit surreal.

“It was at the end of September when I was called up. It was a bit nerve-racking initially, but a big moment for me and my family.

“Being in the training camp at Rochdale was good. Kevin Naiqama, the captain, welcomed me into the squad with open arms and so did everyone else.

“More NRL players started joining us as the camp went on, and I was able to meet them and see how they go about things.

“Playing against England gave me the chance to be involved at the highest level of the game.

“I just learned everything I could from training and the match, and now I want to take that into my game and become a better player.

“I can’t wait to get back for Cas and we’ve picked up a few world-class players like Gareth Widdop and Jacob Miller coming in.

“I’m really excited to try to hit the ground running with the boys and hopefully we can do something big.”

