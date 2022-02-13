Why Salford Red Devils’ Marc Sneyd believes he has the perfect partner in Brodie Croft

Marc Sneyd believes that his partnership with Brodie Croft (pictured) has all the ingredients to be a success.

Salford Red Devils have a much-changed spine, with Sneyd linking up with Brisbane Broncos capture Croft at halfback for new head coach Paul Rowley.

Sneyd, who returned to Salford in the off-season after seven years at Hull FC, says that he works best in a partnership with someone who has a very different game to his own, and believes he has found that with Croft.

And on Friday night those words proved to be prophetic as the Red Devils defeated Castleford Tigers 26-16.

“It’s brilliant, it is really good,” said Sneyd on the developing link between the pair ahead of his starring role in Friday’s win.

“We probably have that opposite partnership.

“I’ve spoken about it throughout my career, about having a halfback partner. I’ve always played my best rugby when my halfback partner is a complete opposite to what I am.

“I wouldn’t say that Brodie is the complete opposite, but we really do complement each other very well.

“We spend a lot of time talking, and talking off the field, on the computer, watching videos, things like that. Up to now it’s going very well.”

Despite the upheaval at the Red Devils, Sneyd says that things came together through pre-season precisely because of everything being new.

“A lot of people probably haven’t played in a team like a Paul Rowley team before,” he said.

“I know I haven’t.

“It’s just having that new thing, it’s exciting. It’s completely different (to what) I’ve ever played in.

“I’ve just been learning as quickly as I possibly can, just the same as everybody else.

“Even the players who were here last year probably feel like they’re part of a completely different team his year.

“Everybody has had to be on full alert and be happy to learn as best we can.”

