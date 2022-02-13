Tony Smith backs new boy Sam Wood to bounce back after tough Hull KR debut

Hull KR coach Tony Smith has told Sam Wood to kick social media firmly into touch as preparations begin for the return to the new arrival’s former club Huddersfield on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Giants Academy product’s bright pre-season performances earned him a wing berth for the Robins’ Super League opener at home to Wigan.

But like Smith’s side as a whole, Wood had an off night, making several errors that contributed to a 24-10 defeat for last season’s play-off semi-finalists.

While Wigan caught the eye in their first competitive outing under coach Matt Peet, Rovers lacked fluency in attack as ex-Huddersfield coach Smith started his third full season at the helm.

The seasoned Aussie remains relaxed and confident both Wood and the team will respond positively.

“Sam is a terrific young guy,” said Smith, who also handed a debut to star signing Lachlan Coote, the former St Helens fullback.

“As I said to him in front of Hally (Ryan Hall), Lachlan (Coote), Skids (Shaun Kenny-Dowall) and Kano (Kane Linnett), I think he’s going to have a career similar in length to some of them.

“I could ask each of those boys how many of those nights they’ve had and they could each tell me quite a few.

“Sam will be fine and will bounce back. He still did some good things within the game, and he’s a terrific young player.

“I hope people don’t cane him (on social media). I can’t control any of those things outside. I just hope he doesn’t read it.”

Smith praised Peet’s plan, adding: “While we certainly helped Wigan build their game, they outplayed us, and Matty outcoached me.

“They came out with some really good plans and some smart plays.”

