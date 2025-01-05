Snippet of Brad Arthur in Leeds Rhinos training shows ruthless streak

BRAD ARTHUR is well known to be a strict disciplinarian from his time as head coach of the Parramatta Eels in then NRL.

Now, the Australian has brought that edge to Headingley in a bid to help the Leeds Rhinos improve on their eighth-placed finish from 2024.

Arthur was appointed on an interim period until the end of 2024 before striking up a new one-year deal with the Super League club.

And his ruthless streak in training has been shown in a short snippet from the Spirit of the Rhinos documentary.

In a team meeting, Arthur was seen addressing the Leeds squad, telling his players: “Don’t expect me to reinvent the wheel for you in pre-season.

“You are just going to work hard, you are going to f**king work hard in the gym and you are going to lift f**king heavy.

“You are going to get stronger, you’ll be fitter and you will be better at the f**king simple fundamentals of the game.

“I’m not here to babysit you.”

After two seasons of finishing outside the Super League play-offs, the Rhinos will be hoping for a change in fortunes during the 2025 campaign.