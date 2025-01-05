League Express will not be published on January 6

WE regret to announce that League Express will not be published on Monday, January 6, in either print or digital form.

This is due to heavy snowfall and resulting travel disruption meaning the newspaper cannot be produced.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Subscriptions will be unaffected as these are on a per-issue basis.

Content that would have been included in this issue of League Express will be published on Total Rugby League on Monday and be free to read.

League Express will return on January 13 as normal with news, reports from pre-season games and the Challenge Cup, and features looking ahead to the new season.