Son of Leeds Rhinos legend signs professional football contract with Premier League side

SON of Leeds Rhinos legend Kylie Leuluai has signed a professional contract with Premier League side Burnley FC.

Marley, aged 17, has signed a deal that will take him until the summer of 2026 at Turf Moor, following in the footsteps of his father in a professional sporting environment.

Leuluai joined the Clarets in the summer on a two-year scholarship from Manchester City and has been a regular figure amongst Tony Philliskirk’s U18s side this campaign.

After penning a professional deal with Burnley, the 17-year-old said: “It’s a dream come true to sign my first professional contract. That’s it really, I can’t say much more, it’s a dream.

“I think it’s been the perfect transition to be honest, joining Burnley’s Academy. The style of play we’re trying to play; I’ve been playing that all my life, so it’s been a really good transition and I’m loving every minute. It’s been really good so far.”

Leuluai is currently away in Indonesia for the Under-17 World Cup.

Former Parramatta Eels, Sydney Roosters and Wests Tigers player Leuluai made almost 200 appearances for the Leeds since joining the West Yorkshire club from Manly Sea Eagles in 2007.

The barnstorming prop won six Grand Final victories for the Rhinos, in 2007-2009, 2011, 2012 and 2015.

